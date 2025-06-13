AEG Celebrates The LGBTQIA + Community At The 2025 LA Pride Parade
The iconic event, which was one of the largest pride parades in the country, honored the strength and resilience of Los Angeles' LGBTQIA+ community and served as a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusion.
Held at the site of the world's first permitted gay pride parade, 2025 LA Pride reflected the roots of the movement and this year's parade theme, Pride Marches On. The celebration featured grand marshals -- actor Andrew Rannells; actors and singers Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts -- and the social media influencer TrinoxAdam.
To learn more about AEG and its commitment to inclusion, click here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment