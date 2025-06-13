THE TECH INTERACTIVE ANNOUNCES TOTALLY RAD SUMMER LINEUP

It's Giving Science, Nostalgia, and Serious Chill - No Sunscreen Required!

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skip the sunscreen and crank up the curiosity because summer at The Tech Interactive is bringing serious 90s-inspired vibes. From June 20 to August 3 , Silicon Valley's premier science and technology center will offer extended hours, hands-on experiences, and a full lineup of creative programming for visitors of all ages.

From massive domino builds to throwback dance nights and Hollywood films on the largest IMAX® dome screen on the West Coast, The Tech Interactive is the Bay Area's go-to destination for cool fun and hands-on learning. The museum will be open until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday , all summer long.

In addition to exploring 130,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, including the new AI-powered Dream Garden , guests can participate in summer workshops and pop-up activities. From building solar ovens for roasting s'mores to experimenting with molecular gastronomy, there's always something to inspire the innovator in everyone.

"If Summer at The Tech were a mixtape, it'd be packed with science hits, hands-on jams, and blockbuster IMAX tracks," said Natalie Taylor, VP of Engagement & Experiences at The Tech Interactive. "From building epic domino chains to chilling out after hours at Tech at Nite, it's going to be all that and a bag of chips."

Summer Highlights Include:

Totally IMAXed Out

Beat the heat with blockbusters in the IMAX Dome , including F1 (June 26–July 5), Superman (July 10–20), and The Grateful Dead Movie (Aug. 16–17). Daily edutainment documentaries are free with general admission, including T. Rex, Blue Whales, Wild Rescue, Shark Kingdom, and Fungi.

Wild Rescue in IMAX : Opens June 27

Follow the real-life rescue and rehab journeys of wild animals in this powerful, family-friendly film based on work by the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

Tech Topple: July 13–19

Watch a team of expert domino and machine builders, led by YouTube's Flash Domino , construct a 50,000-domino masterpiece. Don't miss The Big Topple on July 19 at 1 p.m.

Shark Week: July 20–26

Celebrate sharks with themed activities, science pop-ups, and the premiere of Shark Kingdom in IMAX. Bonus: Jaws returns to the dome for a 50th anniversary screening, Aug. 30–Sept. 1.

Sock Skating Rink: July 22–Aug. 3

Glide across a colorful, music-filled rink –no skates required! Just bring your favorite socks.

Tech at Nite: Rewind Edition: July 24 (21+)

Relive your middle school field trip, this time with DJs, drinks, and hands-on experiments! Tickets start at $35 .

About The Tech Interactive:

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. With 130,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, hands-on activities, experimental labs, we empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity, and compassion. We're committed to expanding access to STEAM education for all, guided by our mission to inspire the innovator in everyone.

