Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Azerbaijan, Türkiye Cooperate On Establishing Sapling Center In Karabakh

2025-06-13 07:07:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ Azerbaijan is developing a modern sapling cultivation farm using advanced technologies in Karabakh, said Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Center's working group on environmental issues in Khankendi, Karimov noted that the saplings will be used to restore green areas destroyed during the Armenian occupation.

To accelerate the reforestation process, a "smart" farm will cultivate saplings of various tree species and flowering shrubs.

“Up to 2 million saplings will be grown annually to accelerate reforestation.

Additionally, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are constructing a second nursery in the Jabrayil district, which is expected to become operational by year's end. This project reflects Türkiye's significant contribution to repairing the ecological damage inflicted during the occupation,” he said.

