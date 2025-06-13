MEIJER ISSUES RECALL ON FREDERIK's DARK CHOCOLATE ALMONDS DUE TO PRESENCE OF UNDECLARED CASHEWS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The recall includes Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds in black stand-up pouches sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin with a sell-by date of 05/07/2026 or 05/28/2026, and 8-count, 1.5-ounce multi-pack boxes with a sell-by date of 05/05/2026. Meijer has not received any claims of illness associated with this recall to date. The following products are included in the recall:

UPC Recalled Product Name Sell By Date(s) 7-08820-68730-1 Frederik's by Meijer Dark Chocolate Almonds (12 oz.) 05/07/2026,

05/28/2026 7-19283-11923-0 Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds 8-count 1.5 oz. 05/05/2026

This recall was initiated after Meijer was informed of the issue by a customer who received the product.

Customers with allergies or sensitivities to cashews should discontinue use and return the product to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m.-1 a.m. EDT daily. Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

SOURCE Meijer