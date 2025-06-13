Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MEIJER ISSUES RECALL ON FREDERIK's DARK CHOCOLATE ALMONDS DUE TO PRESENCE OF UNDECLARED CASHEWS

2025-06-13 06:00:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The recall includes Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds in black stand-up pouches sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin with a sell-by date of 05/07/2026 or 05/28/2026, and 8-count, 1.5-ounce multi-pack boxes with a sell-by date of 05/05/2026. Meijer has not received any claims of illness associated with this recall to date.

The following products are included in the recall:

UPC

Recalled Product Name

Sell By Date(s)

7-08820-68730-1

Frederik's by Meijer Dark Chocolate Almonds (12 oz.)

05/07/2026,
05/28/2026

7-19283-11923-0

Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds 8-count 1.5 oz.

05/05/2026

This recall was initiated after Meijer was informed of the issue by a customer who received the product.

Customers with allergies or sensitivities to cashews should discontinue use and return the product to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m.-1 a.m. EDT daily. Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" meije .

SOURCE Meijer

