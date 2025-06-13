MEIJER ISSUES RECALL ON FREDERIK's DARK CHOCOLATE ALMONDS DUE TO PRESENCE OF UNDECLARED CASHEWS
|
UPC
|
Recalled Product Name
|
Sell By Date(s)
|
7-08820-68730-1
|
Frederik's by Meijer Dark Chocolate Almonds (12 oz.)
|
05/07/2026,
|
7-19283-11923-0
|
Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds 8-count 1.5 oz.
|
05/05/2026
This recall was initiated after Meijer was informed of the issue by a customer who received the product.
Customers with allergies or sensitivities to cashews should discontinue use and return the product to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m.-1 a.m. EDT daily. Customers with questions or concerns about their health are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.
About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" meije .
SOURCE Meijer
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
