JAECOO J5 Is Set To Debut In UAE To 'Redefine Off-Roading And Outdoor Living'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – June , 2025 – The long-anticipated JAECOO J5, hailed as“the new darling of future travel”, is set to debut in the UAE this July 2025, marking the region's entry into a new era of light off-road lifestyle and refined outdoor mobility.

After making waves globally during its reveal at the Shanghai Auto Show held in April 2025, the J5 is finally arriving in the UAE - where automotive enthusiasts and adventurers alike can experience the future of travel with exclusive test drives available at JAECOO showrooms across the Emirates.

Designed for modern explorers seeking a harmonious connection with nature, the JAECOO J5 blends rugged capability with elegant aesthetics, drawing inspiration from snow-capped mountains and meandering rivers. With a bold waterfall grille, sharply defined ridge-like body lines, and integrated rear spoiler, the J5 combines strength and softness in perfect balance - a true masterpiece“from classic, beyond classic.”

“The JAECOO J5 is more than a vehicle; it's a lifestyle statement for today's generation of freedom seekers,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.“It's engineered to fulfill a growing longing for nature and freedom in the midst of urban hustle, and we are proud to bring that vision to the UAE.”

Built on a new powertrain platform, the J5 ensures smooth yet powerful driving performance across all road conditions - from daily city commutes to spontaneous desert adventures. The in-car microphone and karaoke mode add entertainment elements to family trips.

“J5 reflects our belief that travel should not only be bold and beautiful but deeply personal and inclusive,” added Shawn Xu.“We invite all UAE residents to test drive the J5 and discover a new standard of off-road elegance.”

About OMODA&JAECOO:

OMODA & JAECOO is a next-generation automotive brand under Chery International, committed to reshaping the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility. With a design philosophy rooted in innovation, personalization, and co-creation, the brand caters to global consumers who seek individuality, connectivity, and freedom.

OMODA focuses on futuristic, tech-forward urban vehicles, while JAECOO specializes in premium, off-road-inspired SUVs that harmonize rugged performance with refined aesthetics. Together, OMODA & JAECOO is pioneering a new global ecosystem of lifestyle mobility, offering smart, safe, and stylish solutions for modern explorers. The product line-up includes OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, JAECOO J8, and the upcoming OMODA C7, and JAECOO J5, along with the upcoming SHS models.

As part of its long-term commitment, OMODA & JAECOO has established a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. This facility enhances regional logistics and aftersales support. Additionally, through its strategic partnership with Maersk, OMODA & JAECOO have further strengthened their logistics and aftersales operations in the UAE, ensuring 100% spare parts availability and rapid delivery within 24 and 48 hours.

In the UAE, Autorun, MAHY Khoory Automotive and Galadari are the official distributors of OMODA & JAECOO, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Northern Emirates respective, thus ensuring seamless market entry and premium customer experience.