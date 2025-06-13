Micro Engines Drive The Future: YMIN Ceramic Capacitors' High-Frequency Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews) As electronic devices move towards high frequency and miniaturization, multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCCs) have become the“invisible heart” of circuit design. With its independently innovative ceramic capacitor technology, Shanghai YMIN Electronics injects domestic core power into high-end fields such as new energy, AI servers, and automotive electronics with high-frequency filtering, ultra-low ESR, and military-grade reliability.

“Filter Guardian” for High-Frequency Scenarios

Modern electronic devices have extremely high requirements for signal purity. YMIN MLCC achieves stable filtering in high-frequency environments through characteristic materials and multi-layer stacking processes:

Upgraded anti-interference ability: On 5G base stations and AI server motherboards, it can quickly absorb GHz-level circuit noise, reduce signal distortion, and ensure the integrity of high-speed data transmission.

Transient response advantage: When the load changes suddenly, charging and discharging are completed in a short time, effectively suppressing voltage fluctuations and preventing sensitive chips from shutting down due to current surges.

Small size, high-density space revolution

Facing the“every inch of land is valuable” PCB layout of smart devices, YMIN breaks through the physical limit with micron-level precision thin film technology:

Small size package carries large capacity, saving 60% space compared to traditional capacitors, helping SSD and fast charging modules achieve“slimming design”.

High-voltage series adapt to high-voltage scenarios such as photovoltaic inverter DC-Link busbar and automotive electric drive system, and a single capacitor can replace multiple parallel solutions.

“Durable rock” in extreme environments

From desert photovoltaic power stations to new energy vehicle engine compartments, YMIN MLCC has passed triple reliability verification:

-55°C~125°C wide temperature range stable operation, high temperature loss rate can be ignored, no fear of outdoor temperature difference impact.

Comply with automotive standards, improve seismic performance, and ensure long-term service of vehicle-mounted radar and electronic control systems in bumpy environments.

Lead-free environmentally friendly materials, no pollution leakage risk during the service life cycle.

Hard-core breakthrough of domestic substitution

YMIN faces the monopoly of Japanese brands and breaks the situation with the combination of“high Q value + high voltage resistance”:

The high Q value series reduces the loss of RF circuits and becomes the first choice for 5G base station RF modules.

The high-voltage series breaks through the voltage resistance bottleneck. After mass production in 2024, it has been used in SiC power modules of energy storage converters, and the efficiency has been increased to 96%.

Conclusion

From nano-level material ratios to kilovolt-level voltage resistance breakthroughs, YMIN ceramic capacitors carry“great power” with“micro bodies” and redefine the reliability standards of high-end circuits. In the journey of domestic components and devices becoming independent, YMIN is using ceramic capacitors as a fulcrum to leverage the upgrade wave of the 100 billion-level electronic industry-making each capacitor a“silent cornerstone” supporting China's smart manufacturing.