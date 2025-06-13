Virginia Workers' Comp Lawyer Offers Free Consultations To Help Injured Employees Navigate Claims

Richmond, VA - Navigating a workers' compensation claim in Virginia can be complex, stressful, and time-sensitive - especially when you're injured, out of work, and facing growing medical bills. That's why Corey Pollard, a leading Virginia workers' compensation attorney and founder of cpollardlaw , is now offering free consultations to help injured workers understand their rights and maximize their benefits.

With over a decade of experience representing injured workers across Virginia, Corey Pollard has built a reputation for fighting tirelessly to secure compensation for medical treatment, lost wages, and long-term disability benefits. Whether clients are dealing with a denied claim, pressure to return to work early, or settlement negotiations, Pollard and his team provide hands-on guidance every step of the way.

“Too many workers in Virginia don't realize what they're entitled to,” said Pollard.“Insurance companies often push back, delay, or underpay claims - and without proper legal support, workers can be left without the benefits they need to recover and provide for their families. We offer free consultations so workers can make informed decisions before signing anything or giving up their rights.”

The free consultations are available to injured employees in various industries, including construction, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and others. Pollard also provides support with appeals, vocational rehabilitation disputes, permanent partial disability ratings, and settlement offers.

To learn more about our Virginia workers' compensation services, be sure to visit: Virginia Workers Compensation Attorney Corey Pollard

Common services include:



Filing and appealing denied claims

Handling communication with insurance adjusters

Helping clients reach fair settlements

Representing clients in hearings before the Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission Guiding clients through maximum medical improvement (MMI) and functional capacity evaluations (FCEs)

Pollard's firm has helped hundreds of Virginians recover benefits after suffering from back injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, traumatic brain injuries, PTSD, repetitive stress injuries, and more.

About Corey Pollard

Corey Pollard is an experienced workers' compensation and personal injury lawyer serving clients across Virginia, including Richmond, Newport News, Norfolk, Roanoke, and Northern Virginia. Super Lawyers have recognized him, the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, and Expertise for his commitment to client success.