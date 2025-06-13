T. Rowe Price Foundation Announces $1.25 Million Commitment To Support Baltimore's East Side Through The East Side Impact Grants

MENAFN - 3BL) BALTIMORE, June 12, 2025 /3BL/ - Theannounces its launch of the East Side Impact Grant, a $1.25 million investment over three years aimed at strengthening eight community-based organizations and neighborhood associations in East Baltimore. This initiative is part of the Foundation's broader $6.5 million grant program, which helps address gaps in Baltimore's nonprofit sector and represents the Foundation's largest commitment to date.

“We pride ourselves on supporting the communities where associates live and work,” said Raymone Jackson, head of Community Affairs and president of the T. Rowe Price Foundation.“With our new headquarters at Harbor Point, we wanted to further support the East Baltimore community through these impact grants.”

With this support of neighborhood associations and nonprofit organizations that serve East Baltimore families and commitment to education, T. Rowe Price associates also can engage directly with grantee organizations, contributing through volunteer service and personal donations to further support the grant initiatives.

Grant recipients include:

Baltimore Urban Leadership Foundation, Inc. (The Door)

Grant amount: $125,000

Through collaborative partnerships, direct service, and resource development, The Door focuses on youth leadership, family strengthening, and community building to address real challenges.

Banner Neighborhoods Community Corporation

Grant amount: $125,000

Banner provides vital services like home repairs and social support for seniors, as well as neighborhood improvement and educational and job-readiness programs for youth.

Historic East Baltimore Community Action Coalition (HEBCAC)

Grant amount: $125,000

HEBCAC supports strong, diverse neighborhoods that respect their history while building a brighter future, offering resources that promote economic self-sufficiency and enhance livability.

Living Classrooms Foundation

Grant amount: $150,000

Living Classrooms inspires children, youth, and adults to achieve their potential through hands-on education, workforce development, health and wellness, and community safety programs that use urban, natural, and maritime resources as "living classrooms."

Global Refuge (formerly Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service)

Grant amount: $125,000

Global Refuge offers resettlement, legal services, mental health support, and crisis response to newcomers, providing essential resources and advocacy for those seeking refuge.

McKim Community Association

Grant amount: $125,000

Through its McKim Center and "Free School," the nonprofit has enriched the lives of youth and families through programs focused on athletics, academics, and neighborhood safety.

The Southeast Community Development Corporation (CDC)

Grant amount: $125,000

The Southeast CDC partners with residents, organizations, and local institutions to revitalize neighborhoods, support homeownership, and improve family stability.

Waterfront Partnership

Grant amount: $350,000

Waterfront Partnership supports efforts to enhance and promote Baltimore's waterfront district, parks, and public spaces and acknowledges and educates visitors of the indigenous history of Point Park.

Since its establishment in 1981, the T. Rowe Price Foundation has provided more than $194 million in grants to community-based organizations. Learn more about the T. Rowe Price Foundation .

###

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE FOUNDATION

Headquartered in Baltimore, T. Rowe Price helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Through its philanthropic arm, the T. Rowe Price Foundation, the firm has been committed to supporting the local nonprofit community and has given more than $194 million USD in direct grants since inception in 1981. For more information, visit troweprice/foundation .

T. ROWE PRICE CONTACT

Tiane Harrison

410-577-2216

...