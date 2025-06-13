Alabama Athletics Partners With Scout To Launch Customized Platform For Revenue Share Distribution

Scout will provide end-to-end solutions including cap management tools, revenue-share distribution and player financial tools and education.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Athletics, one of the most iconic and influential programs in college sports, has partnered with Scout for a customized revenue share distribution system and a tailored financial support program for Crimson Tide student-athletes.

The partnership includes a secure, customizable revenue distribution platform and cap management tools for the athletic department. Scout will also provide personalized financial literacy education, one-on-one coaching, and access to Scout's proprietary app for savings, investment planning, tax withholding, and LLC formation.

Scout , which supports more than 30 university athletics departments nationwide, brings a unique blend of innovation and customization to each partnership. Its platform is built to adapt - helping programs like Alabama meet the moment in a rapidly evolving NIL landscape, while upholding the championship standards that define their legacy.

Discussions between the athletics department and Scout focused on cyber security, compliance and Alabama's unique needs. The relationship will begin with training for athletics department staff and Crimson Tide athletes gaining access to the proprietary Scout platform. Scout leadership will also provide financial literacy training sessions centered around the new age of revenue sharing and the next generation of NIL.

"Alabama's legacy speaks for itself," said Michael Haddix, CEO and Founder of Scout . "We're proud they chose Scout to address the unique challenges and opportunities of today's NIL landscape. Our customizable, end-to-end platform empowers players to take control of their financial futures while providing security and efficiency at the department level." Haddix continued, "We look at NIL differently at Scout - for us, it means Name, Image ... Lifetime."

Scout is an innovative financial technology company built specifically for athletes. Combining education, one-on-one support, and a mobile app, Scout helps student-athletes navigate taxes, savings, LLC formation, and investment planning. Its customizable revenue distribution platform serves athletic departments, coaches, and athletes in today's evolving college sports environment.

