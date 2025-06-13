Local Entrepreneurs Bring Atwork To Indiana's Capital, Connecting Job Seekers And Employers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AtWork Brings Industry-Leading Staffing Services to Indianapolis Job Seekers And Businesses With First Location In State

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork , the nation's leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in northwest Indianapolis at 4150 Lafayette Road in the shopping center next to the Royal Motors Group.

AtWork Indianapolis Northwest is locally owned by longtime family friends, Adam Turner and Patrick Bugbee. Turner brings years of business ownership experience, having previously sold hotel franchises for Wyndham Worldwide and owned multiple GNC retail locations. In addition, Bugbee brings over a decade of managerial experience to the table, having worked as an Area Manager for Mattress Firm. As residents of the area for many years, Turner and Bugbee possess a thorough understanding of the local job market and the distinct needs that businesses and job seekers in the area might have.

“Patrick and I have been friends for years, and we both found ourselves looking for career and lifestyle changes at the same time,” said Turner.“AtWork's model of treating both candidates and clients with care is exactly what drew us to this opportunity. There's a real need for qualified talent support in Indianapolis, and we're eager to fill that gap with personalized, hands-on staffing solutions. We want job seekers and businesses here to know that when they reach out to AtWork Indianapolis Northwest, they'll receive a personal response and clear next steps from me or Patrick.”

For more than three decades, AtWork's mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 40,000 individuals to work each year in administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation's largest and most recognizable companies.

“We're proud to expand into Indiana with the opening of our Indianapolis location, offering a trusted resource where job seekers and businesses can find the staffing solutions they need to succeed and flourish,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork.“AtWork Indianapolis Northwest will serve as a key resource to help employees thrive and businesses prosper. Adam and Patrick are the perfect partners to champion our mission and be servant leaders in their local community.”

AtWork Indianapolis Northwest is located at:

4150 Lafayette Road

Indianapolis, IN 46254

(317) 406-7274

For more information, visit AtWork.com .



ABOUT ATWORK:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with over 100 locations worldwide. Recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top 200 Franchise; Entrepreneur® as a Top 500 and Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Franchise Times Top 400 Franchise; Staffing Industry Analyst as the Best Staffing Firms to Work for; and as Clearly Rated's Best of Staffing® for Client Satisfaction and Talent Satisfaction, AtWork can staff an entire production facility or provide temporary help around the office. For more than 30 years, leading companies from across the nation have trusted AtWork to recruit the best talent. AtWork has all of your staffing needs covered. To learn more about our services, visit .

