Friday The 13Th 'Superstition' Strikes Again As X Erupts With Spooky Memes
In Norse mythology, the number 13 is linked to chaos. A well-known tale speaks of Loki, the trickster god, arriving uninvited as the 13th guest at a feast in Valhalla. His presence led to death and disorder, setting the tone for the number's negative associations. This belief spread through Europe, and by the Middle Ages, the combination of Friday and the number 13 had become a symbol of misfortune.
Christian tradition also helped cement Friday the 13th's ominous image. Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus, is often described as the 13th guest at the Last Supper – an event said to have occurred on a Friday. Many also believed other tragic biblical events, such as the fall of Adam and Eve and the murder of Abel, took place on Fridays.
The superstition became even more widespread in the 19th century following the release of Thomas W. Lawson's novel Friday, the Thirteenth, which portrayed the day as one of doom and disaster. Later, pop culture played a major role in keeping the myth alive – especially the horror movie franchise Friday the 13th, which turned the date into a global symbol of fear and misfortune.
Despite this eerie reputation, Friday the 13th isn't all bad. Some traditions see it as a day of feminine power and creativity. The number 13 is linked to lunar and natural cycles, while Friday is associated with Venus, the goddess of love and beauty. These links offer a more positive view of the day – one of“transformation and new beginnings”.
On social media, the day is often met with a mix of humour and superstition. This year,“social media was flooded with spooky memes”, with users sharing jokes, memes, and exaggerated stories about unlucky events.
Even so, Friday the 13th continues to draw attention every time it appears on the calendar – as it did twice in 2024, in September and December. In 2015, the rare event occurred three times.
