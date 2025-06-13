Azerbaijan Advances Creation Of Green Zones In Liberated Territories

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has embarked on an extensive initiative to develop new green zones in areas recently freed from occupation, said Vugar Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues held in the city of Khankendi, Kerimov stated that according to territorial planning documents, substantial parcels of territory across multiple jurisdictions have been earmarked for ecological rehabilitation, encompassing 55 hectares in Zangilan, 50 hectares in Jabrayil, 11 hectares in Agdam, and 16 hectares in Fuzuli.



Kerimov indicated that the reforestation and afforestation initiatives are currently in progress, encompassing an area of 72 hectares in Jabrayil, 142 hectares in Zangilan, 70 hectares in Gubadli, and 2 hectares in Fuzuli.



Anticipating future developments, stakeholders are strategizing for an extensive reforestation initiative slated for the 2025 fall planting cycle. This operational phase will encompass a minimum of two hundred forty hectares across the Aghdara, Lachin, Zangilan, and Jabrayil districts, with preliminary groundwork currently underway.