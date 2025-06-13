Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Prioritizes Biodiversity Restoration In Liberated Territories - Deputy Minister

2025-06-13 08:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Intensifying efforts to restore biodiversity and rehabilitate ecosystems in territories liberated from occupation remain a central focus for Azerbaijani authorities, said Vugar Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting of the Environmental Working Group in Khankendi, Kerimov outlined the country's conservation initiatives.

“As part of measures to boost biodiversity and restore ecosystems, 33 goitered gazelles have been released into Jabrayil district, 5 falcons, 4 East Caucasian turs, and 10 partridges into Lachin district, and 3 bezoar goats into Kalbajar district,” Kerimov said.

The ministry is also restocking local rivers and reservoirs with millions of trout and carp fry to revive aquatic life.

"Additionally, over 1.3 million trout and carp fry have been introduced into rivers, including Basitchay, Hakarchay, Kondelenchay, and Bergyushad, as well as into reservoirs such as Kondelenchay, Sugovushan, and Khachinchay," he concluded.

