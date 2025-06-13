403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian TV: Aerospace Force Commander, Other Senior Commanders Assassinated
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- The official Iranian Television Channel announced on Friday that the Commander of the Iranian Aerospace Force of Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh was assassinated in the Israeli occupation strikes on Tehran.
It noted that Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and other military and civilian figures have been assassinated in the Israeli occupation strikes.
Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, also a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were also killed in separate strikes, it added. (end)
mw
It noted that Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and other military and civilian figures have been assassinated in the Israeli occupation strikes.
Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, also a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were also killed in separate strikes, it added. (end)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment