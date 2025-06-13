Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian TV: Aerospace Force Commander, Other Senior Commanders Assassinated


2025-06-13 08:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- The official Iranian Television Channel announced on Friday that the Commander of the Iranian Aerospace Force of Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh was assassinated in the Israeli occupation strikes on Tehran.
It noted that Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and other military and civilian figures have been assassinated in the Israeli occupation strikes.
Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, also a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were also killed in separate strikes, it added. (end)
mw


MENAFN13062025000071011013ID1109670366

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search