Public Security: Nationwide Alerts Lifted, Citizens Urged To Stay Informed

Amman, June 13 (Petra) – Jordan's Public Security Directorate announced Friday that all alert periods across the Kingdom have been lifted following heightened regional tensions earlier in the day.Officials urged the public to remain attentive to official guidance as developments unfold.

