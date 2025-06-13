Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Public Security: Nationwide Alerts Lifted, Citizens Urged To Stay Informed

Public Security: Nationwide Alerts Lifted, Citizens Urged To Stay Informed


2025-06-13 07:06:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 13 (Petra) – Jordan's Public Security Directorate announced Friday that all alert periods across the Kingdom have been lifted following heightened regional tensions earlier in the day.
Officials urged the public to remain attentive to official guidance as developments unfold.

MENAFN13062025000117011021ID1109670245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search