Iran Appoints New Chief Of Armed Forces General Staff

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Army General Abdolrahim Mousavi has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Trend reports.

The appointment was confirmed by a decree from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The decision follows the death of General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the former Chief of Staff, who was killed during Israel's recent airstrikes on Iran.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.

