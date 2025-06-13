Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab League Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Iran


2025-06-13 07:03:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 13 (KUNA) -- The Arab League of States, on Friday, condemned the Israeli occupation strikes on Iranian lands, calling them a flagrant violation of international law.
The league, via statement, called for immediate and decisive intervention by the international community to put an end to these attacks.
It further warned that these attacks might ignite the region, calling for containing the escalation and exercising control. (end)
