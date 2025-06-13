Skydio Awarded $74M IDIQ To Supply Advanced American-Made Drone Technology To State Department

Multimillion-dollar investment in American innovation supports peace through strength doctrine while strengthening critical supply chains

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydio , the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight technology, has been awarded a two-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Department of State (DoS) Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). The contract, valued at up to $74 million, will equip U.S. personnel and partner nations with Skydio X10D small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS), software, training, and ongoing support.

Skydio will partner with DoS INL to integrate autonomous drones into existing systems and implement specific improvements to enhance global counternarcotics and law enforcement efforts.

"DoS INL has established a world-leading program in deploying drone technology in the highest need and highest impact areas around the world. This award underscores the State Department's commitment to peace through strength by prioritizing U.S. technology and manufacturing to address global security challenges," said Adam Bry, Skydio CEO and Co-Founder. "Skydio's selection is a reflection of our success in delivering for our customers in the national security and law enforcement sectors, as well as the increasing importance of reliable autonomous flight systems in modern military and civilian applications."

This strategic partnership directly supports the Trump Administration's "Unleashing Drone Dominance" executive order, signed June 6, 2025, focused on "strengthening the domestic drone industrial base and promoting the export of trusted, American-manufactured UAS through updated economic policies and regulation, coordinated trade, financing, and foreign engagement tools."

The Skydio X10D qualified for inclusion on the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Blue Select list, passing Authorization to Operate (ATO) requirements and meeting the highest standards for security and supply chain integrity. This ensures that technologies deployed for critical missions remain free from foreign influence or exploitation.

About Skydio

Skydio is the leading U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in autonomous flight, leveraging breakthrough AI to create the world's most intelligent flying machines for use by public safety, government, utility, and enterprise customers. Founded in 2014, Skydio designs, assembles, and supports its products in the U.S. from its headquarters in San Mateo, CA, to offer the highest standards of supply chain, manufacturing, and data security. Skydio is trusted by industry leaders and is backed by top investors and strategic partners including Andreessen Horowitz, Levitate Capital, Next47, IVP, Playground, and NVIDIA. For more information, follow Skydio on LinkedIn or visit Skydio.

SOURCE Skydio

