SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND

The investment was made through SBI Ven Capital's joint fund with Sygnum Bank and Azimut Group, which aims to accelerate the rollout of Colossus Digital's Institutional Hub, a two-sided B2B marketplace, that connects regulated custodians with top-tier validators for staking and governance.

Strategic highlights

Investment Amount: €1,000,000 (Seed Investment)

Lead Investor: SBI Ven Capital, through its joint fund with Sygnum Bank and Azimut

Recipient: Colossus Digital

Purpose: Scale Institutional Hub, enhance custody-to-staking workflows, expand global client base

Institutional adoption fuels the deal

86 % of institutional investors already have-or plan to gain-digital-asset exposure in 2025, underscoring growing demand for secure custody and staking rails. Staking-as-a-service platforms are forecast to surge as institutions seek compliant, yield-generating strategies.

Quotes

About Colossus Digital

Headquartered in Rome, Italy,

About SBI Ven Capital

SBI Ven Capital, the Singapore subsidiary of Japanese financial services conglomerate SBI Group, through its joint fund with Sygnum and Azimut Group brings together the collective digital assets experience and network of the three founding partners to accelerate the growth of promising digital asset companies.

The joint fund is an early-stage fund that aims to back best-in-class digital asset companies across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Australia and Europe.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially due to market conditions, regulatory changes, and other risk factors.

Key takeaway

SBI Ven Capital's €1 million seed investment positions Rome-based Colossus Digital to become the institutional standard for custody-native staking, riding a wave of record institutional crypto adoption.

