Bilibili Inc. Announces Completion Of The Repurchase Right Of Its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027
About Bilibili Inc.
Bilibili is an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday lives of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You Like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bonds among them. Bilibili pioneered the“bullet chatting” feature, a live comment function that has transformed our users' viewing experience by displaying the thoughts and feelings of audience members viewing the same video. The Company has now become the welcoming home of diverse interests among young generations in China and the frontier for promoting Chinese culture across the world.
For more information, please visit:
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523
E-mail: ...
Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: ...
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ...
