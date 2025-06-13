Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA: Esfahan And Fordow Sites Have Not Been Impacted


2025-06-13 06:06:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 13 (KUNA) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Friday that it had been informed that Esfahan and Fordow sites have not been impacted by the Israeli occupation's attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran.
In a press statement, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi added that the competent Iranian authorities have confirmed that the Natanz enrichment site has been impacted and that there are no elevated radiation levels.
He said that attacks on nuclear facilities have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security.
He stressed that any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Statute of the agency.
Grossi stressed that the only sustainable path forward is one grounded in dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, stability, and cooperation.
He reaffirmed the agency's readiness to facilitate technical discussions and support efforts that promote transparency, safety, security and the peaceful resolution of nuclear-related issues in Iran. (end)
