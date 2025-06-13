Customers Can Now Buy The 2025 Honda Civic Si In San Juan, Puerto Rico

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 Honda Civic Si has officially arrived at Flagship Honda in San Juan, offering Puerto Rican drivers a thrilling combination of performance, technology and smart design. With a spirited 1.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 192 lb.-ft. of torque, the Civic Si continues its legacy as a bold yet practical sedan. A 6-speed manual transmission with rev-matching control ensures an effortless connection between car and driver, while the three-mode drive system-Normal, Sport and Individual-lets drivers customize their ride to suit every road and mood.

Safety and driver confidence take center stage thanks to Honda Sensing® technologies. The Collision Mitigation Braking SystemTM can automatically bring the car to a stop when a frontal collision is imminent, while the Lane Keeping Assist System subtly guides the Civic Si back into its lane. Adaptive Cruise Control adjusts speed to maintain a safe following distance, even in highway traffic, and Traffic Sign Recognition keeps drivers informed of changing road conditions. Combined with Lane Departure Mitigation and Forward Collision Warning, these features provide an added layer of reassurance behind the wheel.

Additional driver assistance features make everyday driving easier. Blind Spot Information with Cross Traffic Monitor helps with lane changes and reversing from tight spaces. Automatic High Beams illuminate dark roads without blinding oncoming traffic, and the Rear Seat Reminder adds a safeguard to ensure nothing is left behind. A multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines enhances parking precision, while Vehicle Stability AssistTM, traction control and anti-lock brakes keep the Civic Si composed in varied conditions.

Inside, the Civic Si surrounds passengers with thoughtful details. A Bose 12-speaker premium audio system, 9-inch color touchscreen and Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM integration create a connected and immersive cabin experience. Power windows, illuminated controls and a center console with storage add convenience. From stowing sunglasses in side-door pockets to loading groceries in the 60/40 split-fold rear seats, practicality is built into every inch.

Sport pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an aluminum gear lever add a performance flair to the refined interior. Climate control, sunshade mirrors and a rear seat center armrest improve passenger comfort, while features like capless fuel filling, map lights and trunk release streamline daily routines.

Flagship Honda invites shoppers to experience the 2025 Honda Civic Si in person at Marginal Ave. Kennedy, Km 3.2, Urb. Industrial Bechara Pueblo Viejo, San Juan, PR 00920. Buyers can call 787-301-0402 or visit for more details.

