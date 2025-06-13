Fondazione Ricerca E Innovazione Cardiovascolare Completes Enrollment In TRANSFORM II RCT, A Landmark Study Comparing Magictouch SCB Vs DES In Native Coronary Vessels

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TRANSFORM II (Sirolimus-Coated Balloon Versus Drug-Eluting Stent in Native Coronary Vessels) is an investigator-driven trial sponsored by Fondazione Ricerca e Innovazione Cardiovascolare in Milano, Italy, and has now achieved its target enrollment of >1,820 patients. The final patient was enrolled on 6June 2025, marking a major milestone for the trial. Led by Study Chairman Prof. Bernardo Cortese (University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, Cleveland, USA) and a distinguished steering committee, TRANSFORM II is one of the largest global randomized controlled trials evaluating drug-coated balloon and has enrolled patients from 52 centers across Europe, Asia and South America. Key features of the TRANSFORM II trial include:



Comparative Arms: MagicTouch SCB vs. Everolimus-Eluting Stent (EES)

Patient Population: 1,832 patients with de-novo lesions in coronary arteries (vessel diameter >2.0 mm to ≤3.5 mm; lesion length ≤50 mm)

Primary Endpoint: Target Lesion Failure at 12 months, non-inferiority design

Follow-Up: Patients will be monitored for up to 60 months (5 years) Sub-Study: Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging in 70 patients at 9 months to assess angiographic outcomes

Prof. Bernardo Cortese , Study Chairman of TRANSFORM II, commented: "After 3 and a half years we were able to complete the enrollment in TRANSFORM II trial, a study that involved 52 centers across 3 continents, and this is amazing. The effort put by our Team in Fondazione RIC and each Investigator of the study led to a quite fast enrollment in such a big, ambitious study. Our goal is to advance the adoption of DCB in the coronary space, testing this sirolimus DCB with the most studied and used DES, in a daily patient population. Along with the guidance of the recently published DCB ARC guidelines, we are paving the route for the modern angioplasty era!" .

Coronary vessels of this size (which account for roughly 80% of patients undergoing percutaneous coronary interventions) present unique treatment challenges. Currently, interventional cardiologists must often choose a permanent implant namely a drug-eluting stent - effectively "caging" a small vessel - which may compromise long-term outcomes. The head-to-head comparison of MagicTouch SCB against a current standard of care (the EES family of drug-eluting stents) in TRANSFORM II is poised to provide critical evidence for an alternative approach. This trial has the potential to reshape treatment practices by establishing drug-coated balloons as the next viable option for patients with coronary artery disease.

Drug-coated balloon technology has long been viewed as a promising solution for small, de-novo coronary lesions, and sirolimus is a viable alternative to the first generation of DCB eluting paclitaxel. Data from this large-scale RCT are expected to support a paradigm shift towards broader use of drug-coated balloons. Implanting a drug-eluting stent in a tiny artery is far from ideal for both patients and physicians, so a rigorous study validating the use of SCB was needed. TRANSFORM II is set to fulfill that need, with initial 12-month outcomes anticipated to shed light on the long-term benefits of avoiding permanent implants in coronary vessels.

Dr. Manish Doshi, Founder & Managing Director of Concept Medical Group , commented: "The completion of patient enrollment in TRANSFORM II is a significant milestone in our mission to bring innovative drug-delivery technologies to the forefront of interventional cardiology. We are proud to scientifically support one of the largest global randomized trials evaluating sirolimus-coated balloon technology. This achievement reflects our commitment to clinical excellence, scientific rigor, and ultimately, better outcomes for patients around the world."

About MagicTouch SCB

The MagicTouch SCB , developed by Concept Medical Inc., utilizes proprietary Nanoluté technology to deliver sub-micron particles of sirolimus encapsulated in a biocompatible carrier, ensuring deep penetration into the vessel wall. The device has received CE Mark approval in Europe alongwith Breakthrough Device Designation & IDE Approval from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of small coronary vessels and in-stent restenosis with ongoing clinical trials.

About Concept Medical Inc.

Concept Medical Inc. , headquartered in Tampa, Florida, has a global presence and is dedicated to enhancing patient care through cutting-edge research and development of drug-delivery technologies. Its proprietary platforms are designed to deliver pharmaceutical agents across vascular luminal surfaces with unparalleled precision. Concept Medical is the developer of the MagicTouch family of Sirolimus-Coated Balloons (SCB) – the world's first and most utilized SCB technology – well recognized for its versatility and efficacy in treating coronary and peripheral artery disease. The revolutionary MagicTouch and Abluminus product lines have been used to treat over a million patients globally, setting a new standard for vascular therapy.

For more information, please visit .

Photo:

Logo:

SOURCE Concept Medical Inc.