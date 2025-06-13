403
Watches By Patek Philippe, Rolex And Heuer Earn Top Lot Honors In Miller & Miller Auction, June 5Th
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Hamburg, ON, Canada, June 13, 2025 -- An early 2000s Patek Philippe 18k white gold annual calendar watch climbed to $27,140, a late 1971 Rolex“Red Sub” Submariner watch changed hands for $18,880, and a Heuer Ref. 73443 Camaro“Champion Dial” chronograph watch sold for $16,520 in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.'s Historic & Luxury Watches sale held June 5th.
All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer's premium.
The auction consisted of 67 lots of pocket watches and wristwatches, most of them Swiss-made. Other watchmakers included Jaeger LeCoultre, Tudor, Blancpain, Longines and Breitling. The pocket watches included examples by Illinois, E. Howard, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Movado, Gangl Valjoux, Hamilton Ball-Hamilton, Leroy, Aero Neuchatel, Waltham, Elgin and Pugh Brothers.
The Patek Philippe Ref. 5146G 18k white gold wristwatch, which sold within estimate, was the auction's top lot. It was first introduced as a replacement to the 5035 model, continuing Patek's pioneering legacy in annual calendar complications. The watch automatically adjusted for 30 and 31 days (only requiring a manual correction once a year, in February). Features included a self-winding Caliber 324 S, a 39mm 18k white gold case and a hand-stitched Patek leather strap.
The late 1971 production model Rolex Submariner Ref. 1680 – nicknamed“Red Sub” (for the red Submariner script on the matte black dial) sold for just a little below estimate. It is one of the most iconic and coveted vintage dive watches in the Rolex family. The 1680 was the first Submariner to feature a date function, introduced in the 1960s. The one sold included a correct Rolex Oyster bracelet, an engraved caseback with the original owner's name and a 1972 date.
The Heuer Ref. 73443 Camaro“Champion Dial” chronograph from the 1970s sold for more than the high estimate. It was a rare, charismatic example of a timepiece that blended racing heritage with collector-grade rarity, named after the famous Camaro muscle car and distinguished by its cushion-shaped case and bold motorsport associations. Features included a black racing-style strap, a rare“Exotic Panda” dial, and the iconic Champion Spark Plugs logo printed on the dial.
Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed $177,767 (including the buyer's premium). The 120 registered bidders placed 1,138 total bids online. Internet bidding was provided by the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website, as well as LiveAuctioneers.
A flashy 1994 Tudor Oysterdate wristwatch (Ref. 79170), part of the legendary“Big Block” chronograph series, knocked down for $6,490, about what was expected. The watch featured the much-coveted panda dial, with bold white registers against a stark black background. It was fitted with a tachymeter bezel and powered by the Valjoux 7750 automatic movement. It came complete with the original box and retained several Rolex hallmarks (Tudor's parent company).
Miller & Miller Auctions' calendar of upcoming auctions includes the following:
- June 14: Automobiles, Motorbikes & Advertising, featuring the Fairbairn Collection
- June 22: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia
To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and their upcoming auctions, please visit
Miller & Miller Auctions' calendar of upcoming auctions includes the following:
- June 14: Automobiles, Motorbikes & Advertising, featuring the Fairbairn Collection
- June 22: Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia
To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and their upcoming auctions, please visit
