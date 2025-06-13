Israeli Intelligence Pulls Back Curtain On Country's Game Plan Against Iran
"We are entering a campaign in which the enemy wants to destroy us. This campaign is existential in nature," Binder said in an address to soldiers at the command center this morning.
"You have heard it many times: they are working to develop a nuclear potential, this development is progressing rapidly, and they are accumulating a very large number of conventional weapons.
Our goal is to weaken, disrupt, and eliminate this threat," Binder added.
