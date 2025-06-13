Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flydubai Diverts And Delays Flights Amid Middle East Escalation

2025-06-13 05:07:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ The UAE-based low-cost carrier FlyDubai has announced the suspension of flights to Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon and Syria amid Iran-Israel tensions, the airline said, Trend reports via FlyDubai.

According to information, some flights have been postponed or diverted due to the escalation in the region.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched military air strikes on Iran. The strikes killed a large number of high-ranking military personnel, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatem al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists and senior officials.

