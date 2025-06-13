403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Representative At UN Calls For Lifting Blockade On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, June 13 (KUNA) -- Representative of the GCC countries at the United Nations called for an end to the Israeli occupation blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip, reaffirming the GCC's firm and supportive position on Palestinian rights.
This came in a speech delivered by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai, on behalf of the GCC countries, on Thursday evening, during the resumption of the tenth emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the illegal Israeli occupation actions in the occupied Palestinian territory.
Al-Banai stressed the need for the international community to take a stand and assume its responsibility to stop these practices and preserve regional security and stability in accordance with international law.
He expressed the GCC's strongest condemnation of the occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, its targeting and displacement of Palestinian civilians, and the blockade imposed on the Strip.
He affirmed the GCC's unwavering support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and for the UN's humanitarian aid distribution mechanism, stressing the need to hold the occupying entity fully accountable for its ongoing violations.
Ambassador Al-Banai emphasized the need to provide the necessary protection for humanitarian workers and reject any attempts to undermine UNRWA's mandate or target its personnel.
He praised the efforts made by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in this regard, as part of the efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, secure the release of prisoners, and ensure the safe and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
He also addressed the high-level international conference for the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, calling on all member states to participate and recognize the Palestinian state.
The Kuwaiti Ambassador emphasized the need to immediately end the Israeli occupation, which has continued since 1967, halt its arbitrary measures against the Palestinian people in their occupied land, return property to its legitimate owners, and deny the legitimacy of Israeli settlements. (end)
ast
This came in a speech delivered by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai, on behalf of the GCC countries, on Thursday evening, during the resumption of the tenth emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the illegal Israeli occupation actions in the occupied Palestinian territory.
Al-Banai stressed the need for the international community to take a stand and assume its responsibility to stop these practices and preserve regional security and stability in accordance with international law.
He expressed the GCC's strongest condemnation of the occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, its targeting and displacement of Palestinian civilians, and the blockade imposed on the Strip.
He affirmed the GCC's unwavering support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and for the UN's humanitarian aid distribution mechanism, stressing the need to hold the occupying entity fully accountable for its ongoing violations.
Ambassador Al-Banai emphasized the need to provide the necessary protection for humanitarian workers and reject any attempts to undermine UNRWA's mandate or target its personnel.
He praised the efforts made by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in this regard, as part of the efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire agreement, secure the release of prisoners, and ensure the safe and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
He also addressed the high-level international conference for the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, calling on all member states to participate and recognize the Palestinian state.
The Kuwaiti Ambassador emphasized the need to immediately end the Israeli occupation, which has continued since 1967, halt its arbitrary measures against the Palestinian people in their occupied land, return property to its legitimate owners, and deny the legitimacy of Israeli settlements. (end)
ast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment