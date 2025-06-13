Live Video Monitoring Helps Pasadena Property Owner Remove Trespasser With Police Response

Police respond to overnight trespassing incident at Pasadena commercial property - incident detected by ValleyGuard live video monitoring.

Pasadena property owner uses AI-enabled live video monitoring to help police remove overnight trespasser - preventing liability and property risk.

- Ed Michel, Co-President Valley AlarmSAN FERNANDO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Pasadena commercial property owner successfully avoided liability and property risk during a recent overnight trespassing incident, thanks to AI-enabled live video monitoring services provided by ValleyGuard.The incident highlights how modern live video monitoring services for commercial properties transform properties' management of after-hours risk, offering proactive intervention far beyond what traditional cameras or guard services can provide.The Incident:At approximately 12:30 AM, a vehicle entered the property and parked. ValleyGuard's AI-based detection triggered a live response, and operators issued multiple voice-down warnings.When the trespasser refused to leave and on-site security could not resolve the situation, ValleyGuard escalated to Pasadena Police - helping ensure a safe and timely resolution.“This is a perfect example of how today's live video monitoring solutions can deliver real business value,” said Ed Michel, Co-President of Valley Alarm.“AI-based detection combined with live human operators provides proactive security, not just recording crimes, but helping prevent them and partnering with law enforcement in real time.”How It Works:ValleyGuard's live video monitoring services for commercial properties combine:✅ AI-based detection - filters out false positives and identifies real threats✅ Live voice intervention - trained operators issue clear warnings in real time✅ Direct escalation protocols - operators contact law enforcement when needed✅ Comprehensive incident reporting - gives property managers detailed documentation for risk managementFor property owners, this layered approach helps mitigate:.Premises liability exposure.Property damage and theft.Tenant dissatisfaction and complaintsSee the full incident and learn more:Learn more about live video monitoring services for commercial properties in Los Angeles:About Valley AlarmValley Alarm provides commercial and residential security solutions throughout Southern California, including AI-enabled live video monitoring services for commercial properties.The company helps property owners reduce liability, prevent crime, and protect assets through advanced video monitoring, access control, and alarm services.Learn more at .

Edward Michel

Valley Alarm

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.