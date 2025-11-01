403
Japan-Qatar Illustration Contest Winners Feted
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Embassy of Japan in Qatar hosted the 2025 Japan-Qatar Illustration Contest Award Ceremony on Wednesday. The contest, themed 'Draw a Japanese element in a Qatari setting,' attracted over 130 entries from artists of diverse ages and backgrounds, an embassy statement said.
The first prize went to Moza al-Marri for her piece titled 'Qahwa wa Chai – Coffee and Tea.' The jury, which included noted Qatari artist Kholoud al-Ali, praised the participants for their creative works that truly captured the elegance of Japanese aesthetics and the warmth of Qatari environment.
The contest was co-organized by Geekdom, Nakama, and the Japanese Club at Qatar University. The Embassy also thanked the sponsors, including Teyseer Motors – Suzuki, FNAC Qatar, Daiso Japan, and North Café. In his opening remarks at the ceremony, ambassador Naoto Hisajima, commended all participants for their exceptional creativity, and expressed his hope that such initiatives would continue to enhance the excellent bilateral relationship between Japan and Qatar Illustration Contest
