Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian Energy Exchange Sees Bullish Outlook: SEBI RA Recommends Entry Between ₹180-₹185

Indian Energy Exchange Sees Bullish Outlook: SEBI RA Recommends Entry Between ₹180-₹185


2025-06-13 02:01:01
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is a fundamental buy, with a recommended entry range between ₹180 and ₹185, according to SEBI-registered analyst Gaurav Narendra Puri.

At the time of writing, shares of IEX were trading at ₹188.28, down 1% or ₹1.93 on the day.

He set target prices at ₹205, ₹215, and ₹230, advising a stop-loss at ₹170, and a time horizon of three months. 

According to Puri, IEX showed consistent EPS growth over the last four quarters, steady core profit, and annual net profit increases over the past three years. 

The analyst said the company has also posted strong financial metrics, including a 41.51% return on equity and a 36.48% return on capital employed. 

He also highlighted the company's“outstanding” net margins over the past three years, signaling solid operational performance.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'high' message volume.

The stock has risen 4.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN13062025007385015968ID1109669097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search