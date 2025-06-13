Som Distilleries Shows Breakout Strength Above ₹157 Despite Market Weakness: SEBI RA Rajneesh Sharma
Som Distilleries & Breweries is delivering a breakout above the ₹155–157 zone with volume, a level he had flagged earlier as a key trigger for the next upward leg, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.
At the time of writing, Som Distilleries and Breweries shares were trading 0.3% lower at ₹162.4.
Sharma observed that SDBL was printing new highs even as the broader market traded lower, and remarked that in a falling market, strength stands out.
He called the move a“breakout in progress.”
In a May 30 note, Sharma stated that a close above ₹155–157 with volume could ignite the stock's next move.
Thursday's action, he said, was in line with that view.
He added that structure matters more than market noise and said that“true strength” often becomes visible when other stocks falter.
Sharma also said the stock may further benefit when the broader market becomes supportive.
He described SDBL as one to track with“discipline and patience.”
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'normal' message volume.
The stock has risen 49.5% so far in 2025.
