Nubia Unveils Pad Pro, Designed For Work, Study And Entertainment

Built with an aerospace-grade unibody metal chassis, the nubia Pad Pro weighs just 523g and is only 7.3mm thin. Its 45° anti-slip tilt design enhances grip and stability, making it comfortable to carry and use on the go. A 20MP front HD camera provides clear, high-quality video for calls and conferencing, while the 78-key full-function keyboard layout delivers a laptop-like typing experience for smooth writing and productivity.
The nubia Pad Pro is a smart, powerful companion device that blends mobility, performance, and premium design - setting a strong foundation for nubia's expansion into the tablet space.
Pricing and Availability:
nubia Pad Pro:
-
For the 8GB+256GB variant: $419 GL , £359 in the UK, and €419 in the EU.
For the 12GB+256GB variant: $489 GL, £429 in the UK, and €489 in the EU.
For the 16GB+512GB variant: $599 GL, £499 in the UK, and €579 in the EU.
Here are the relevant URLs:
Global:
EU:
UK:
Mexico:
About nubia
Founded in October 2012, nubia aims to bring high-end innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want to pursue new experiences and an enhanced quality of life. Inspiring the world to "Be yourself," nubia continues to elevate lifestyles by encouraging users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions.
SOURCE Nubia Technology Co., Ltd.
