Nubia Unveils Pad Pro, Designed For Work, Study And Entertainment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) It's equipped with LPDDR5X high-speed memory and UFS4.0 flash storage, ensuring smooth multitasking capabilities and fast load times across applications. The nubia Pad Pro features a 10.9-inch 2.8K ultra-clear true-color screen with a resolution of 2880×1800, offering vivid visuals and accurate color reproduction. For audio, it supports DTS X® Ultra spatial 3D sound, creating an immersive stereo experience ideal for entertainment and content consumption.

Built with an aerospace-grade unibody metal chassis, the nubia Pad Pro weighs just 523g and is only 7.3mm thin. Its 45° anti-slip tilt design enhances grip and stability, making it comfortable to carry and use on the go. A 20MP front HD camera provides clear, high-quality video for calls and conferencing, while the 78-key full-function keyboard layout delivers a laptop-like typing experience for smooth writing and productivity.

The nubia Pad Pro is a smart, powerful companion device that blends mobility, performance, and premium design - setting a strong foundation for nubia's expansion into the tablet space.

Pricing and Availability:

For the 8GB+256GB variant: $419 GL , £359 in the UK, and €419 in the EU.

For the 12GB+256GB variant: $489 GL, £429 in the UK, and €489 in the EU. For the 16GB+512GB variant: $599 GL, £499 in the UK, and €579 in the EU.

