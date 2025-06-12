UAE: Rush To Doctor If Child Inhales Vape Brief Nicotine Intake Can Harm Brain

Doctors in UAE urged parents to be vigilant and advised them to keep vaping devices out of children's reach after a recent incident involving a three-year-old who accidentally inhaled from a vape left unattended.

The conversation around vaping and child safety resurfaced after a UAE resident shared a post on social media describing how her toddler accessed and used a vape that didn't belong to the family but had been left lying around.

In her social media post, the mother explained how the family rushed the child to the hospital, where medical professionals took swift action and even consulted Poison Control UAE to ensure comprehensive care.

Medics have since responded, warning that even brief nicotine exposure through vaping can impact a child's brain development , particularly in the early years.

Dr Seher Kamal, specialist paediatrician at Aster Clinic, Dubai, said, "As a specialist paediatrician practising in UAE, I understand how frightening this situation can feel for parents. When a curious three-year-old gets hold of a vaping device, it's natural to feel alarmed. The immediate effects, such as coughing, dizziness, or upset stomach, occur because their little bodies process nicotine differently than adults do."

She noted that the concentrated nicotine delivery in modern vaping devices poses particular risks for toddlers' developing brains. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even brief exposure may affect cognitive development and attention mechanisms.

Respond quickly and calmly

"However, the encouraging news is that single, brief exposures typically don't cause permanent damage when addressed promptly," Kamal said.

She added that while the situation is serious, it's important for parents to respond quickly and calmly: "The American Academy of Paediatrics emphasises that children are incredibly resilient. What matters most is how quickly and calmly you respond."

Understanding the timeline of symptom onset is crucial.

"If symptoms appear, they typically develop within 15-30 minutes, giving parents a clear window to assess the child's condition," she explained.

Experts pointed out that nicotine toxicity in toddlers becomes concerning at doses of around 0.5–1 mg/kg body weight. For a toddler weighing 15 kg, this translates to approximately 7.5–15 mg of nicotine - a quantity easily delivered by modern vape devices, which often contain 20–70 mg/ml of nicotine.

"Even brief contact can deliver concerning doses," said Dr Kamal.

However, she reassured that "Recent clinical data from pediatric emergency departments, including research published in Pediatric Emergency Care (2024), shows that most accidental exposures involve minimal absorption due to children's natural aversion to the taste and sensation."

Act fast: Treat all symptoms seriously

Healthcare professionals also warned of other physical hazards beyond nicotine exposure.

Dr Ayman Fahmy, specialist in paediatrics at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, stated, "Small components such as vape pods or detachable parts can present a choking risk if a toddler places them in their mouth. If the device leaks or if the e-liquid is ingested or comes into contact with mucous membranes, it can result in chemical burns or significant irritation."

Dr Fahmy urged parents to seek immediate medical attention if any symptoms arise, no matter how minor they may initially seem.

"Early signs include nausea and vomiting, excessive drooling, pallor or flushing of the skin, dizziness or unsteadiness, coughing or throat irritation (particularly if inhaled), tachycardia (rapid heart rate), sweating or chills. These signs indicate the need for urgent evaluation."

Doctors also emphasised that if a toddler sees an adult vaping, they may try to imitate it-especially if a vape device is left within reach. They reiterate that, therefore, these devices must be locked away and kept out of children's reach.

Dr Riham Ismail, specialist paediatrician at Medcare Women & Children Hospital, said, "Do not wait for symptoms to appear. Here's what the app Poison Control and paediatric ER guidelines recommend - remove the device from the child's reach. Store all vape devices and liquids safely. Even being left on a low table or in a handbag is enough for a curious toddler to get exposed."

She added, "If there's vape liquid on the skin, wash the area with soap and water. Do not induce vomiting. Bring the vape device and any packaging to help the doctors assess the exposure."