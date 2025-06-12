Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
USDCHF Wave Analysis 12 June 2025


2025-06-12 11:06:40
(MENAFN- FxPro)

USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell

– USDCHF broke support level 0.8170

– Likely to fall to support level 0.8050

USDCHF currency pair recently broke the key support level 0.8170, which stopped the previous waves B and 1, as can be seen below.

The breakout of the support level 0.8170 coincided with the breakout of the daily Descending Triangle from the end of April.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8050 (low of the impulse wave (1) from April).

MENAFN12062025000156011031ID1109668779

