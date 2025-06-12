USDCHF Wave Analysis 12 June 2025

USDCHF: ⬇️ Sell

– USDCHF broke support level 0.8170

– Likely to fall to support level 0.8050

USDCHF currency pair recently broke the key support level 0.8170, which stopped the previous waves B and 1, as can be seen below.

The breakout of the support level 0.8170 coincided with the breakout of the daily Descending Triangle from the end of April.

USDCHF currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8050 (low of the impulse wave (1) from April).