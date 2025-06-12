Israel Struck At 'Iran's Nuclear Enrichment Programme', Ops To Continue, Warns Netanyahu
Israel informed that it has targeted nuclear facilities in Iran to stop Tehran from developing atomic weapons. Meanwhile, local media and witnesses in Iran heard explosions, even at its main Uranium enrichment facility.Also Read | Israel attacks Iran, expects retaliation amid fears of all-out war Rising Lion
Israel called the operation "Rising Lion," stating it aimed at Iranian commanders and missile factories.
"We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Iranian scientists working on a nuclear bomb, ballistic missile programme and Natanz uranium enrichment facility were targeted, he added.
A witness in the city of Natanz reported hearing several explosions near the facility, while a senior Iranian official informed that the country's leadership was convening a high-level security meeting, according to a report by Reuters.
Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on residential buildings in the Iranian capital on Thursday resulted in the deaths of several civilians, including children, according to Iranian state media.
"A number of people including women and children were martyred in a residential complex in Tehran," the official IRNA news agency reported.Also Read | 'No choice...': Israeli military justifies attack on Iran nuclear programmes Israeli strikes were unilateral, says US
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Israel acted unilaterally, as it views the operation as essential for self-defence.
"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," the report quoted Rubio's statement.
"Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel," he added. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump will convene a Cabinet meeting, CNN reported.
Iran and the US were expected to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran's escalating uranium enrichment programme in Oman on Sunday, Reuters reported.
Also Read | Trump Sees Possible 'Massive Conflict' Between Israel, Iran
On Thursday, Trump said Israel could strike Iran but hoped for a peaceful resolution. US intelligence suggested that Israel was planning a strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, the report added.
The US military is preparing for all potential scenarios in the Middle East, which may include assisting in the evacuation of American civilians, the report said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment