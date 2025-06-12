UK's Strategic Defense Posture Still Includes East Of Suez Roles

MENAFN - Asia Times) Originally published by Pacific Forum , this article is republished with permission.

The launch of the United Kingdom's Strategic Defence Review has finally set down a clear direction for the UK's strategic posture for at least a parliament, perhaps longer. The most instrumental element in the paper is the decision to focus on the Euro-Atlantic as the priority region.

This was already understood, but there have been at least two decades of the UK flirting with an East of Suez strategy. This included development of a robust defense attaché network in Southeast Asia, the long courtship of China – and then India – for growth, and the resurgence of UK military assets to the region in the name of defending maritime sea lanes and a“free and open” Indo-Pacific.

While it's true that this SDR was written by externals, led by Lord George Robertson, Dr. Fiona Hill, CMG, and General Sir Richard Barrons, the Labour government has already stamped its seal of approval by accepting all 62 recommendations. So what exactly does it say about the UK's“Indo-Pacific strategy?”

Well, the document is a realization that the US“Pivot” to the Indo-Pacific region is here to stay. This was made clear after the Biden administration re-released an Indo-Pacific Strategy in 2022 to put its stamp on the Trump strategy of 2019. Both strategies began with the starting point that the United States as an“Indo-Pacific power” or“Indo-Pacific nation.”

While resources and political attention have – at times – remained stubbornly centered around the Middle East and CENTCOM and with Europe and EUCOM, the arrival of Elbridge Colby (a one-time Pacific Forum“young leader”) on the strategic scene in the United States has for now crowned the Indo-Pacific Pivot as the United States' priority region.