From Estates To Tourism: CM Reviews Sector-Wise CAPEX Plans

The meetings were attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Estates Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Culture Brij Mohan Sharma, Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal, Secretary Revenue Kumar Rajiv Ranjan, and other senior officials.

Emphasizing timely approvals and execution, the Chief Minister said,“Swift execution and real outcomes must be our focus. We need to ensure effective coordination, optimum use of funds, and robust monitoring to meet public expectations.”

The Additional Chief Secretary (Estates) informed that the department achieved 94.93% expenditure under the 2024–25 CAPEX, utilizing ₹245.23 crore of the ₹258.31 crore released. Of 217 sanctioned works, 182 have been completed.

For 2025–26, the department has a CAPEX ceiling of ₹100 crore. This includes allocations for ongoing works, shifting revenue expenditure (REVEX) to CAPEX, construction of new flats, and implementing key budget announcements. Major projects like 400 flats at Pampore and housing units at Sarwal, Ahata Amar Singh, and Lower Muthi are on track, with some expected to be completed by October 2025.

Upcoming projects include 300 new 2BHK/3BHK flats, twin towers at Canal Road, and new blocks at Civil Secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar. Other planned works involve road macadamization, installation of CCTV systems, and power infrastructure upgrades in government complexes.

Secretary Revenue Kumar Rajiv Ranjan presented that out of the approved ₹79 crore, ₹69 crore has been uploaded on the BEAMS portal. The department has proposed 133 new projects, including SDM and Tehsil offices, Niabats, and essential office infrastructure.

Significant progress has been made in digitization efforts, with 100% revenue records scanned, 94.36% cadastral maps digitized, and 99.9% Record of Rights (RoR) digitized. Platforms like“Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” have enabled real-time access to land data, saving over ₹19 crore through in-house digitization.

Other initiatives include transliteration of land records into 22 Indian languages, SVAMITVA property card issuance, computerized registrations, and dynamic map-based RoRs, aimed at enhancing transparency and land governance.

Commissioner Secretary Tourism Yasha Mudgal reported that out of ₹388.20 crore approved under 2024–25 CAPEX, ₹247.66 crore (66%) has been utilized. A total of 871 out of 1,551 works have been completed.

For 2025–26, the department has planned 1,071 works with a ₹191.87 crore outlay. Projects include ₹10 crore for tourism master plans, ₹27 crore for waste management in Gulmarg, ₹6 crore for water sports infrastructure, and ₹15 crore for winter sports. ₹20 crore has been earmarked for identifying new destinations, while ₹10 crore has been set aside for technically viable works proposed by public representatives.

Efforts are also on to revive idle assets, improve amenities, and promote tourism through targeted campaigns and infrastructure development.

Secretary Culture outlined a ₹132 crore proposal focusing on heritage restoration, infrastructure modernization, digitization, and promotion of regional languages and arts. Of the 106 restoration projects under 2024–25, 16 have been completed and 46 more are targeted for completion by March 2026.

A major portion-₹30.02 crore-is earmarked for restoring the Mubarak Mandi Complex. Phase III of the Heritage Revival Scheme proposes 123 new projects, while work continues to revive the Tehzeeb Mahal in Srinagar and upgrade the SPS Museum with a revised DPR worth ₹19.80 crore.

The department is also set to relaunch Sheeraza in Sheena and Bhaderwahi languages, with re-advertisement of editorial positions due to poor initial response. AI-assisted digitization of archives, modern library rooms, and restoration of shrines, forts, and temples also feature prominently in the roadmap.

Concluding the review, the Chief Minister lauded the departments for their comprehensive planning and urged them to maintain momentum.

“Our focus must be on timely delivery and visible change. My government remains committed to strengthening governance, modernizing infrastructure, and accelerating inclusive development,” he said.

