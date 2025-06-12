Cookie Single By Intelligent Diva & AI Reimaginated: Chincia Kenner's Historic First Independent AI Fashion Show On Imdb

MENAFN - GetNews) In a groundbreaking fusion of technology, fashion, and music, AI Reimaginated: The AI Fashion Show Series has become the first independent AI-driven fashion show to be officially recognized on IMDb. This milestone marks a significant achievement for independent creators and the evolving landscape of AI in the fashion industry.

A Vision Realized

The series, now in its inaugural season, is the brainchild of Chincia Kenner, known artistically as Intelligent Diva. Serving as both the AI fashion designer and musical artist, Kenner has seamlessly integrated her technological expertise with her creative vision. The series features music exclusively from Intelligent Diva Music and Diva Underground Records, highlighting the synergy between AI-generated fashion and original soundtracks.

Breaking Barriers

AI Reimaginated stands as a testament to the possibilities that arise when technology and creativity intersect. By leveraging AI tools, Kenner has overcome traditional barriers in fashion show production, such as high costs and resource limitations. This approach not only democratizes fashion but also showcases how small businesses can innovate without extensive budgets.

Introducing Chelsea: The AI Host

Adding a unique dimension to the series is Chelsea, an AI-generated host created by Kenner. Chelsea guides viewers through each episode, embodying the potential of AI in enhancing viewer engagement and experience. This integration of an AI host in a fashion series is a pioneering move, setting a new standard for future productions.

Expanding the Fashion Frontier

Kenner's innovation doesn't stop at virtual runways. She has launched an NFT fashion show that features both digital fashion and physical NFT products from the IDM Merch Boutique. This initiative bridges the gap between digital and physical fashion, offering audiences a unique and immersive experience.

The I CANNOT Shoe Collection

Building upon her I CANNOT Fashion Collection, Kenner has introduced the I CANNOT Shoe Collection in partnership with Alive Shoes. This expansion reflects her commitment to empowering individuals through fashion that makes a statement.

Catch Intelligent Diva on Indie On The Rise

Fans can catch Intelligent Diva this month on Indie On The Rise, where she will discuss her journey and the innovative projects she's spearheading. Stay tuned for more details on this appearance.

Experience the Fashion Shows



Cookie Contour Fashion Show: Watch on YouTube

NFT AI Fashion Show: Watch on YouTube AI Reimaginated Series: Available on Vimeo and Roku

Stream the New Single "Cookie"

Intelligent Diva's latest single, "Cookie," is now available for streaming on Spotify . The track complements the fashion series, embodying the fusion of music and digital fashion.

About Intelligent Diva

Chincia Kenner, professionally known as Intelligent Diva, is a multifaceted artist and technologist. With certifications in various technological fields, she brings a unique perspective to the creative industry, merging technical skills with artistic expression.





