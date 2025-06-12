Dubai Chamber Of Commerce And Ministry Of Economy Host Workshop On Benefits Of CEPA For Business Councils

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) . Maha Al Gergawi:“We are committed to supporting and empowering members of the business councils to benefit from promising investment opportunities, thereby enhancing the private sector's ability to grow and expand both locally and globally.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised a workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy to familiarise members of the Business Councils operating under the chamber with the provisions and benefits of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) signed by the UAE.

The workshop, which brought together leaders and members of Business Councils, highlighted the strategic role of CEPA agreements in unlocking new trade and investment opportunities for Dubai's private sector. Discussions explored how these agreements open up broader avenues for the exchange of goods and services, while also enhancing export and re-export prospects. Participants gained valuable insights into the practical benefits of CEPAs for companies across a range of sectors, and how these agreements can support long-term business growth and international expansion.

The workshop reviewed key provisions of the agreements and their role in reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading gateway for global trade and logistics. It also introduced participants to the benefits of CEPAs, including improved access to international markets, reduction or elimination of customs duties, streamlined customs procedures, and the establishment of clear and transparent regulations. In addition, the agreements are designed to promote fair competition and trade-based growth.

Commenting on the workshop, Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said:“We are committed to supporting and empowering the members of Business Councils to benefit from promising investment opportunities that enhance the private sector's ability to grow and expand both locally and globally. This initiative forms part of our ongoing efforts to raise awareness among the business community on the importance and strategic value of CEPA agreements, which serve as a key driver for increasing the competitiveness of the national economy and advancing cross-border trade and investments.”

The country-specific Business Councils operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce work in close collaboration with the chamber to stimulate bilateral trade and investment. They facilitate stronger connections between Dubai-based companies and businesses from the markets represented, with the goal of strengthening strategic economic partnerships.