Draftkings To Introduce Transaction Fee In Illinois

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the recent and prior sports wagering tax increases passed by the Illinois state legislature on all mobile and online sports wagers placed with licensed operators, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that it will implement a 50-cent transaction fee on all mobile and online bets placed in Illinois through DraftKings Sportsbook, effective September 1, 2025.

“Illinois has been an important part of our growth, and we're proud to have contributed meaningfully to the state through tax revenue, job creation, and a sustained investment in responsible gaming tools and resources,” said Jason Robins, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of DraftKings.“We are disappointed that Illinois policymakers have chosen to more than triple our tax rate over the past two years, and we are very concerned about what this will do to the legal, regulated industry. Meanwhile, Illinois continues to fuel the rapidly growing illegal industry, which pays no taxes or fees and provides none of the consumer protections that regulated operators offer.”

DraftKings continues to support collaborative policymaking that works for the state and allows for the long-term sustainability of the industry. Should the legislation be repealed, the company will immediately remove the Illinois-specific per wager transaction fee.

