Acrow Bridge Installed To Improve Access To Mine Development Project Site In Santa Cruz County, Arizona

Acrow Bridge in Santa Cruz County, AZ

High-quality, durable steel structure was engineered to accommodate heavy vehicles

- Eugene Sobecki, Director Nat'l Sales and Military Bus. Devpt, AcrowPARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, noted today one of its modular steel bridges has been installed to access a mining site under development in the Patagonia Mountains in southern Arizona's Santa Cruz County. The bridge was needed to facilitate access to the site and is also helping to keep local traffic flowing smoothly.South32's Hermosa project, located five miles south of the town of Patagonia, is being developed for the underground mining of manganese and zinc, both of which are federally designated critical materials.Acrow's bridge was installed on a low-volume rural road between State Route 82 and Harshaw Road, and carries traffic over the Red Rock Canyon Creek. The panel bridge is 140 feet (42.67m) long and 30 feet wide, with a TL-4 guardrail system and an aggregate anti-skid epoxy deck coating. It was designed by CPE Consultants to accommodate heavy vehicles for deliveries used to construct the project. The bridge was constructed and installed by Hunter Contracting Co. and was launched with the assistance of a crane. The bridge was opened to limited traffic in March 2025 and is expected to support the project development phase, with ownership of the structure then transferring to Santa Cruz County.Acrow has a long track record of meeting the unique infrastructure needs of the mining, energy and oil and gas industries. Constructed with standardized modular components, Acrow's bridges can be engineered to accommodate specialized live loads and vehicle dimensions, as well as challenging climates and remote operational environments. The components are manufactured with high-strength U.S. steel, galvanized to protect against corrosion, and are easily and rapidly assembled and installed in days, with minimal equipment, labor and build area. When used for temporary applications, they can be easily disassembled, stored and reassembled for use at different locations.“We are pleased to have been involved in this important project to develop a domestic source of these critical minerals,” said Russ Parisi, Acrow's Vice President, North America.“Our durable bridging solution provided a cost-effective, efficient way to address the site access needs of heavy vehicles for project development.”“Acrow's bridges are used by contractors in extractive industry operations worldwide,” said Eugene Sobecki, Acrow's Director National Sales and Military Business Development.“Our bridges can be designed and engineered to handle the most extreme loads with rugged durability and have a long service life with minimal maintenance requirements.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .# # #

