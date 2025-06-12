Smart City Networks Powers Wi-Fi 6 Upgrade At The San Diego Convention Center

Smart City Networks

San Diego Convention Center

Wi-Fi 6 Upgrade Prepares San Diego Convention Center for Future Events.

- Rip RippetoeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart City Networks and the San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) announce the successful completion of a Wi-Fi infrastructure upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, a cutting-edge improvement in wireless technology. This transition provides faster speeds, greater reliability, and stronger performance for attendees, exhibitors, and event organizers.The upgrade was carried out seamlessly alongside the existing network, ensuring uninterrupted service during installation. As part of the project, Smart City technicians replaced over 1,000 wireless access points across the San Diego Convention Center, laying the foundation for enhanced coverage and capacity.“We are excited to have completed the Wi-Fi 6 upgrade at the San Diego Convention Center,” said Mark Haley, President at Smart City Networks.“When we established our partnership with the SDCC over a decade ago, we strategically allocated technology funds into the agreement to ensure we could implement necessary upgrades as wireless technologies advanced, an evolution we anticipated from the outset.”Wi-Fi 6 brings significant improvements over previous generations, including speeds up to 40% faster, making it ideal for high-bandwidth activities like streaming, gaming, and browsing. The new system can also support more devices simultaneously, which is crucial for high-traffic events. As a result, attendees in the future will experience smoother connections even with an increasing number of connected devices.In addition to faster speeds and better multi-device support, Wi-Fi 6 reduces latency, providing a more responsive experience with less buffering. Enhanced security features offer stronger protection against cyber threats, while the new infrastructure is more energy-efficient, helping to reduce overall power consumption. Wi-Fi 6 also extends device battery life through more efficient data transmission, keeping attendees connected for longer.“The implementation of Wi-Fi 6 is a major advancement in reinforcing the San Diego Convention Center's leadership in event technology,” said Rip Rippetoe, SDCC's President and CEO.“Smart City's forward-thinking solutions help us continue to meet the evolving demands of our clients and guests.”With this upgrade complete, the San Diego Convention Center and Smart City Networks have raised the bar for wireless performance in one of the nation's premier event destinations.About Smart City NetworksSmart City Networks is the nation's leading provider of event technology services, specializing in high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and telecommunications solutions for convention centers and event venues across the United States. With over 40 years of experience, Smart City is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance the event experience. For more information about Smart City Networks, call 702-943-6000 or visit smartcitynetworks .About San Diego Convention CenterThe San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) serves as the region's premier gathering place, hosting conventions that create economic benefits and jobs for the San Diego region. Located along the San Diego Bay, just steps from the vibrant Gaslamp Quarter, SDCC spans 2.6 million square feet. For more information, go to visitsandiego .

