Brazil's President Lula Visit Underscores INTERPOL's Central Role



New INTERPOL taskforce targeting criminal networks in Latin America launched during Brazilian state visit to international police's global headquarters

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

LYON, France – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on Monday, underscored Brazil's commitment to combating transnational organized crime during his visit to INTERPOL, the world's largest policing organization.

The visit represents a strong endorsement of INTERPOL's mission and its leadership role as central to tackling one of the most urgent security challenges of our time.

A new INTERPOL Task Force Against Organized Crime in Latin America was also officially launched during the visit of president Lula and the Brazilian delegation, which included Ricardo Lewandowski, minister of justice and public security, Mauro Vieira, minister of foreign affairs, Andrei Augusto Passos Rodrigues, general director of the Brazilian Federal Police and the ministers of mines and energy, and of science, technology and innovation.

Aimed at targeting criminal networks and drug trafficking across the region and beyond, the International joint Task force, based at INTERPOL's offices in Latin America and the Caribbean, will focus on disrupting and dismantling the most dangerous transnational organized crime groups, capturing high-value targets, and targeting the financial infrastructure of these networks.

The Letter of Intent between Brazil and INTERPOL signed during the state visit will see an even greater exchange of information, expertise and best practice in the fight against crime, further strengthening Brazil's position as a leader in combating all forms of crime.

Welcomed by the president of INTERPOL Dr Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and INTERPOL secretary general Valdecy Urquiza, the Brazilian President was briefed on INTERPOL's critical work in supporting member countries to protect vulnerable populations, preserve the environment and dismantle organized crime networks.

President Lula said:

“The election of Valdecy Urquiza as Secretary General of INTERPOL is recognition of Brazil's prominent role in combating transnational crime. This Organization works to search for and apprehend some of the most dangerous criminals on the planet, combats terrorism, rescues victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation, and protects the environment.

“Crime is evolving at an unprecedented speed, requiring urgent and coordinated multilateral action. No country will be able to defeat transnational crime alone.

“As with other current challenges that require collective action, such as climate change and digital governance, police cooperation will remain a priority in Brazilian foreign policy.”

The president of INTERPOL, Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, said:

“Brazil makes a strong contribution to global security and justice, supporting our work to strengthen international cooperation against threats that know no borders. Whether confronting organized crime, environmental destruction, cyber threats, or human trafficking, the Brazilian Federal Police consistently demonstrates professionalism, operational excellence, and global engagement. It plays a vital role in international security and we are proud to stand side by side on the frontlines of transnational crime.

“President Lula's visit is more than a gesture of diplomacy - it is a strong affirmation of Brazil's commitment to international cooperation and collective security. It underscores the trust, respect, and shared mission that bind Brazil and INTERPOL together.”

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza, said:

“We are confronting a security landscape more volatile than ever, as transnational organized crime reaches unprecedented levels - more dynamic, more digital, and more deeply embedded across borders.

“This is no longer just a security issue. Organized crime is a global phenomenon threatening justice, undermining climate resilience, as well as stalling social and economic progress.

“The threat is real, it is growing, and the moment to act is now. The agreement between INTERPOL and Brazil sends a powerful message: we are placing the fight against organized crime at the top of the global agenda.

“Now is the time for countries to follow Brazil's lead and reinforce INTERPOL's efforts. Only by working together - through a truly global and coordinated response - can we dismantle criminal networks and ensure a safer world for all.”

During the visit, president Lula awarded secretary general Urquiza with Brazil's Order of Rio Branco Medal, at the rank of Grand Officer. Established in 1963, the decoration recognizes individuals-both Brazilian and foreign-who have made significant contributions to Brazil's international relations and global cooperation.

The post Brazil's president Lula visit underscores INTERPOL's central role appeared first on Caribbean News Global .