President Of Kazakhstan Meets With Parliamentary Speakers Of TURKPA Member States (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the speakers of parliaments of the TURKPA member countries, a source in Azerbaijan's parliament told Trend .

The Parliament Speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, attended the meeting.

In the course of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan stated that TURKPA has a special impact on the economic, cultural, and humanitarian development of our countries and that its potential should be used for achieving the common goals of our peoples.

Tokayev, recalling that Kazakhstan held the chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States last year, briefed on the work carried out during this period.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized the role of TURKPA in deepening cooperation among Turkic states and underlined that strengthening cooperation is especially important in the context of modern challenges.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to interparliamentary relations and people's diplomacy among brotherly countries. TURKPA is a reputable international organization and a unique institution that enables the deepening of cooperation. Joint activity within the framework of this organization is of great significance.

“Kazakhstan fully supports parliamentary diplomacy among Turkic states. With solidarity, we will successfully overcome these difficult times and give a strong impetus to the development of our economies,” Tokayev concluded.