Qatar Amir Condoles With India Over Flight Crash


2025-06-12 03:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 12 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Thursday voiced sincere condolences to India over the victims of a plane crash in Ahmedabad.
In a post on his X account, the Amir expressed his sincere condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the victims of the plane crash in Ahmedabad.
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed a few minutes following takeoff at Ahmedabad airport in India early Thursday.
There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals on board. (end)
