403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Amir Condoles With India Over Flight Crash
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 12 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Thursday voiced sincere condolences to India over the victims of a plane crash in Ahmedabad.
In a post on his X account, the Amir expressed his sincere condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the victims of the plane crash in Ahmedabad.
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed a few minutes following takeoff at Ahmedabad airport in India early Thursday.
There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals on board. (end)
sss
In a post on his X account, the Amir expressed his sincere condolences to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the victims of the plane crash in Ahmedabad.
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed a few minutes following takeoff at Ahmedabad airport in India early Thursday.
There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals on board. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment