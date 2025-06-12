123Invent Inventor Develops Delicious Apricot Spread (PPA-242)
PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I was little, my grandma would make her apricot jam with the apricot pit in the bottom of the jar. I grew up thinking it was a nut. So, in the early 1990's, I made my own recipe of apricot jam. I have spent years trying to perfect it," said an inventor, from Ammon, Idaho. "I invented SHELLY'S APRICOT ALMOND JAM. My flavorful formula would be easy to enjoy in a variety of ways like on bread, with ice cream, on pork, lamb, or other meats, and even a spoonful if you desire."
The invention provides a new apricot spread to enjoy on bread, ice cream, or by itself as a snack. In doing so, it offers a delicious taste. It also could help alleviate hunger, and it offers an alternative to traditional spreads, jams, butters, etc. The invention features a homemade formula that is easy to enjoy so it is ideal for household consumers, eating establishments, etc.
SHELLY'S APRICOT ALMOND JAM is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Shelly Walker at 208-569-3570 or email [email protected] .
