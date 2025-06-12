Smart Solutions RX Announces Collaboration With Smartgraft Offering A 360° Approach To Hair Restoration Support

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Innovative biotech company experiences a transformative rebranding to unify its collective brands.

GLEN MILLS, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Solutions RX , a leading provider of innovative hair solutions, is proud to announce collaboration with its sister company, SmartGraftFUE, undergoing a transformative rebranding to unify its collective brands, departments, and divisions under one powerful umbrella. This evolution marks the hiring of a new Chief Medical Research Officer, Melissa Toyos, MD, and the appointment of a new Medical Director, Alvin Abaqueta, MD, strengthening a commitment to innovative solutions in the field of hair rejuvenation.From early-stage thinning through advanced-stage hair loss involving compound medications and surgical solutions, Smart Solutions RX proudly joins efforts with leading scientists, medical professionals, and industry leaders to offer a full spectrum of services, strengthening its growth through a platform built on a 360° global hair rejuvenation concept.“At Smart Solutions RX, we are committed to offering a complete range of solutions to address hair loss, no matter where patients are in their journey,” said President of Smart Solutions RX, Cynthia Rager. "Our objective is to deliver measurable, long-lasting results grounded in scientific evidence, enabling providers to provide science-backed hair rejuvenation to individuals seeking to restore their hair and regain their confidence. With the addition of our Chief Medical Research Officer and Medical Director, we are further reinforcing our unwavering commitment to patient safety and medical precision, ensuring a seamless integration of provider expertise, patient care, and continuous medical advancement." The company's commitment represents the convergence of eight pioneering divisions, each dedicated to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine in hair and skin health, inclusive of advanced diagnostics, personalized vitamin supplements, non-surgical treatments, and cutting-edge surgical solutions.Smart Solutions RX proudly introduces the STIMUL8 Certification Program, featuring the STIMUL8 Method - a comprehensive, clinically grounded training pathway designed to guide providers of all skill levels through our proven method to hair rejuvenation. At the heart of the STIMUL8 Method is the ALO Test - a genomic analysis that leverages pharmacogenetics to deliver streamlined, personalized results based on each individual's unique biological profile. The program integrates our comprehensive 360° system empowering providers with the tools and support they need to confidently deliver successful hair rejuvenation results.Smart Solutions RX, through its LOCKrx Hair Support brand, recently introduced GROW & GLOW, an exosome-infused shampoo and conditioner duo designed to support scalp wellness and visibly improve hair vitality. This launch has been met with strong enthusiasm across the industry. The company is also advancing a new formulation under its SMART eXo line: RADICLE, a next-generation plant-derived exosome technology aimed at supporting skin and scalp balance, post-care recovery, and overall skin renewal.Looking ahead, Smart Solutions RX will broaden its reach beyond hair wellness with the development of CKYNrx, a new aesthetic skin care line. This upcoming collection is designed to complement professional treatments and introduce biologically inspired technologies that support visible skin revitalization, barrier function, and the post- procedure experience.As these innovations move toward release, Smart Solutions RX remains deeply committed to providing medical professionals with the resources, education, and tools needed to elevate client outcomes and build sustainable practice growth.“We are dedicated to helping providers lead the future of regenerative aesthetics by offering the science, innovation, and support that fuels both confidence and results,” said Dr. Melissa Toyos, Chief Medical Research Officer.With its ongoing commitment to science-backed solutions, provider-first platforms, and meaningful results, Smart Solutions RX is the trusted partner for medical professionals seeking excellence in the evolving world of aesthetic and hair wellness.For more information, visit SmartSolutionsRX or contact 239-451-5650.About Smart Solutions RX:Smart Solutions RX is a multidisciplinary platform at the forefront of regenerative wellness, offering a unified portfolio of advanced solutions for hair and skin optimization. Through its proprietary brands-LOCKrx, SMART eXo, STIMUL8, CKYNrx, and SmartGraft FUE - the company delivers integrative technologies that combine genomic insights, clinical innovation, and personalized care strategies. With a mission to support providers across all levels of practice, Smart Solutions RX equips medical professionals with the science, education, and tools necessary to drive meaningful outcomes, enhance patient confidence, and support long-term practice growth.

Media Contact:
Cynthia Rager
President of Smart Solutions RX, Inc. President & COO of SmartGraft
239-451-5650
Instagram: @SmartSolutionsRX and @SmartGraft
LinkedIn: @ SmartSolutionsRX and @SmartGraft
Facebook: @SmartSolutionsRX and @SmartGraft

SOURCE Smart Solutions RX, Inc. 