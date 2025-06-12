Aminophenol Market To Hit USD 2.27 Billion By 2032, Driven By Demand In Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, And Chemical Intermediates Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 1.65 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 2.27 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 4.06% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Drivers
|. Growing Use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Drive the Market Growth.
If You Need Any Customization on Aminophenol Market Report, I nquire Now @
By Type, P-aminophenol Segment Dominated the Aminophenol Market in 2024 with a 54% Market Share
The major factor driving the growth of this segment can be associated with a wide range of applications in pharmaceutical and dye industries, as P-aminophenol is considered as a significant intermediate in the manufacture of various drugs and dyes. This remains reflected in its market share, and its adaptability for multiple industries. Sigma-Aldrich and Mitsubishi Chemical have been among major producers of P-aminophenol, and their strong performances have made a very significant contribution to this segment. With the world demand for dyes and pharmaceuticals running at a high level, P-aminophenol will continue to have a healthy market.
By Application , Dye Intermediate Dominated the Aminophenol Market in 2024 with a 47% Market Share
The dominance is mainly attributed to extensive applications of Aminophenol derivatives in the manufacture of azo dyes that are majorly used in textiles, leather etc. With the increasing demand of colored fabrics and textiles, both global and domestic, the demand for dye intermediates, including Aminophenol based intermediates is ever increasing. BASF and Huntsman Corporation are among other companies that are leading inventions in dye products helping growth in the respective segment.
By End-Use Industries , the Pharmaceutical Industry Dominated the Aminophenol Market in 2024 with a 46% Market Share
Aminophenol is an important material that drugs like acetaminophen, which is widely used painkiller worldwide, are produced from. It is the rising demand globally for pain management and over the counter drugs, which powers this sector's monopoly. Aminophenol is used by leading chemical companies such as Johnson& Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline etc. for producing key active ingredients for their life-science products. With the development of the global pharmaceutical industry, the market for Aminophenol in this field is estimated to continue increasing.
Asia Pacific dominated the Aminophenol Market in 2024, Holding a 43% Market Share
The region has leading Aminophenol manufacturing centers, especially in countries such as China, and India, which will lead to increase in demand for Aminophenol in the textile as well as pharmaceutical industries. This dominance of China is in part due to mass-production of colors, made from Aminophenol. Furthermore, rising demand among consumers for Aminophenol-based skin care and cosmetic products in the region has also been contributing to the market growth of the region. Zhejiang J&H Chemical, China National Petroleum Corporation and others are the major companies of the Aminophenol market in the region which are contributing to the development of the regional market.
North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in the Aminophenol Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period
The Aminophenol market in North America is growing steadily, on the back of rising demand for Aminophenol product in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics in the region. United States is a prominent leader in the global market, due to increasing consumer knowledge regarding health benefits associated with Aminophenol in beauty products. An increase in the consumption of Aminophenol in anti-ageing formulations into the North American skincare market was noted during 2023.Initiatives such as these are helping to propel the segment further and underpin growth. Support of Aminophenol in cosmetics by the U.S. FDA has also bolstered market expansion, setting a sturdy ground for further growth in the region.
Recent Developments
- October 2024: Researchers developed a novel catalyst that achieved highly selective hydrogenation of nitrobenzene to para-aminophenol, setting a new benchmark for efficiency in green chemistry processes. October 2023: Sadhana Nitro Chem received approval from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to manufacture para-aminophenol, boosting its pharmaceutical-grade chemical production capabilities.
Buy Full Research Report @
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment