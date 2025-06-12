Europe Oil Field Chemicals Industry Report, 2024-2025 & 2034 - Shift Toward Biodegradable, Non-Toxic, And REACH-Compliant Chemical Formulations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|68
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$5.23 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Shift Toward Deepwater and Frontier Exploration
1.2 Rising Merger and Acquisition Activity in Upstream Portfolios
1.3 Increased Deployment of Digital Technologies for Reservoir Optimization
1.4 Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and ESG In Exploration and Production
1.5 Supply Chain Overview
1.5.1 Value Chain Analysis
1.5.2 Pricing Analysis
1.6 Regulatory Landscape
1.7 Research and Development Review
1.7.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)
1.8 Stakeholder Analysis
1.8.1 Use Case
1.9 Market Dynamics: Overview
1.9.1 Market Drivers
1.9.1.1 Rising Upstream Exploration and Production Activities and Demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques
1.9.1.2 Technological Advancements in Chemical Formulations
1.9.1.3 Regulatory Incentives for Environment-Friendly Chemicals
1.9.2 Market Restraints
1.9.2.1 Price Volatility of Raw Materials and Supply Chain Disruptions
1.9.2.2 Strict Regulatory and Environmental Compliance Requirements
1.9.3 Market Opportunities
1.9.3.1 Growth in Sustainable, Eco-Friendly Chemical Solutions
1.9.3.2 Expansion in Unconventional Oil and Gas Developments
1.9.3.3 Strategic partnerships for R&D and market expansion
2 Regions
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Europe
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 Key Companies
2.2.5 Application
2.2.6 Product
2.2.7 Europe (by Country)
2.2.7.1 Norway
2.2.7.1.1 Application
2.2.7.1.2 Product
2.2.7.2 Germany
2.2.7.2.1 Application
2.2.7.2.2 Product
2.2.7.3 France
2.2.7.3.1 Application
2.2.7.3.2 Product
2.2.7.4 U.K.
2.2.7.4.1 Application
2.2.7.4.2 Product
2.2.7.5 Russia
2.2.7.5.1 Application
2.2.7.5.2 Product
2.2.7.6 Italy
2.2.7.6.1 Application
2.2.7.6.2 Product
2.2.7.7 Rest-of-Europe
2.2.7.7.1 Application
2.2.7.7.2 Product
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Next Frontiers
3.2 Geographic Assessment
3.3 Company Profiles
3.3.1 Overview
3.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
3.3.3 Top Competitors
3.3.4 End-Use Applications
3.3.5 Key Personnel
3.3.6 Analyst View
3.3.7 Market Share, 2023
4 Research Methodology
-
