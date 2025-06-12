403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is doing well, earning ₹120.25 crore at the Indian box office. However, it hasn't cracked his top 10 highest-grossing films yet1. Akshay's 2019 film Housefull 4 collected ₹210.3 crore at the box office.2. Good Newwz (2019) earned ₹205.09 crore at the Indian box office.3. Mission Mangal (2019) did a business of ₹203.08 crore.4. Sooryavanshi (2020) earned ₹1975.55 crore.5. 2.0 (2018) made ₹190.48 crore at the Indian box office.6. Kesari (2019) earned ₹155.7 crore.7. OMG 2 (2023) collected ₹151.7 crore.8. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) earned ₹134.42 crore.9. Rowdy Rathore (2012) did a business of ₹133.25 crore.10. Airlift (2016) earned ₹128.1 crore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment