Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar's Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is doing well, earning ₹120.25 crore at the Indian box office. However, it hasn't cracked his top 10 highest-grossing films yet

1. Akshay's 2019 film Housefull 4 collected ₹210.3 crore at the box office.2. Good Newwz (2019) earned ₹205.09 crore at the Indian box office.3. Mission Mangal (2019) did a business of ₹203.08 crore.4. Sooryavanshi (2020) earned ₹1975.55 crore.5. 2.0 (2018) made ₹190.48 crore at the Indian box office.6. Kesari (2019) earned ₹155.7 crore.7. OMG 2 (2023) collected ₹151.7 crore.8. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) earned ₹134.42 crore.9. Rowdy Rathore (2012) did a business of ₹133.25 crore.10. Airlift (2016) earned ₹128.1 crore.